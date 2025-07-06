Arsenal confirm long-awaited €60m signing from La Liga

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who arrives from Real Sociedad after his €60m release clause was activated.

Zubimendi, widely considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, attracted significant interest during his many years at La Real. Barcelona tried to sign him in 2023 as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, while Liverpool came close to securing his services 12 months later.

On both occasions, the 26-year-old held firm, remaining loyal to La Real. But he has now chosen to take the next step in his career by joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. A deal has been agreed for some time, but it has only been announced now because the Basque club wanted the sale on record for the 2025-26 financial year.

That meant a nervous wait for Arsenal fans, but that is over now. On Sunday, the deal was made official by both clubs, with La Real paying tribute to the Spain international, who will be “forever Txuri-urdin”.

🤝 COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Martin Zubimendi, traspasado al @Arsenal. 236 partidos cumpliendo el sueño de todo donostiarra. Para siempre txuri urdin. Eskerrik asko eta zorte on, Martin!

#EskerrikAskoZubi pic.twitter.com/C0CYbWlAJF — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) July 6, 2025

Welcome to The Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi 😍 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2025

Zubimendi reveals why he chose Arsenal

Speaking to Arsenal’s media channels, Zubimendi explained his decision to swap La Real for the Premier League side.

“This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

Pressure is on Real Sociedad to use Zubimendi funds wisely

La Real now have an extra €60m to spend, and the pressure is on their sporting department to get the right players in – especially after their disappointing 2025-26 season. In terms of a replacement, one is not necessarily required, with Benat Turrientes already at the club.