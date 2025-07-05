Xabi Alonso calls for Real Madrid improvement after Dortmund scare

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso was not completely happy despite securing a FIFA Club World Cup semi final spot.

The Spanish giants survived a late scare in New Jersey as they secured a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium.

First half goals from the on form Gonzalo Garcia and defender Fran Garcia set Alonso’s charges on the road to victory.

However, there was a string of late twists, as Kylian Mbappe volleyed home his first goal of the competition off the bench, either side of two from Dortmund.

That caused a scare for Alonso and he needed a huge save from Thibaut Courtois in the dying seconds to seal a place in the final four against UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia still ahead of Mbappe in Real Madrid race

Mbappe’s goal off the bench was a timely boost for both the player and his manager as he opened his Club World Cup account with a snapshot volley.

However, the consistency of Garcia is keeping him on the edge of Alonso’s starting plans, despite his higher profile.

Alonso has resisted the urge to bring Mbappe back into his first XI, with Garcia repaying his faith with starts and goals against Juventus and Dortmund, in successive knockout games.

Next up is Alonso’s biggest test, as Real Madrid take on PSG back in New Jersey on July 9, and as it stands Garcia is the main man.

Alonso fires PSG warning after Dortmund shock

After squeezing over the line against Niko Kovac’s side, Alonso had a clear message, after almost throwing away victory.

“Everything was under control, with the result and not conceding. The last 10 minutes were kind of crazy. We lost our shape and intensity a little.,” as per BBC Sport.

“Overall, it was a good 80 minutes but the last 10 minutes we need to improve on.

“Gonzalo’s doing great work for the team. He’s in the right positions in the box, a proper No.9, I’m pleased he’s doing well.”