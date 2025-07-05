Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid

[WATCH] Gonzalo Garcia strikes again as Real Madrid lead Dortmund

Real Madrid have secured a perfect start to their FIFA Club World Cup quarter final against Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos are aiming to continue their adventure in North America with a semi final spot up against UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Xabi Alonso opted to stick with an unchanged starting line up from the last 16 win over Juventus despite the return to full fitness of Kylian Mbappe.

The call to keep Mbappe on the bench meant another start for man of the moment Gonzalo Garcia and the rising star once again justified his manager’s faith.

Goal hungry Gonzalo strikes again for Real Madrid

Garcia headed home the winner against Juventus in the previous round and he steered home his fourth goal of the tournament on the 10 minute mark.

Alonso’s charges dominated the opening stages in New Jersey and Garcia showed his instincts inside the Dortmund penalty box as he got across his marker to steer home Arda Guler’s whipped cross from close range.

 

Form has made Alonso’s call for him in this game – and despite having superstar Mbappe on the bench – Garcia is the chosen one in the USA.

Real Madrid’s dominance was extended after 20 minutes as the two wing backs combined to put Alonso’s charges two goals in front.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stormed in behind the Dortmund backline and his cut back was ruthlessly fired home by the rampaging Fran Garcia down the Real Madrid left-hand side.

 

Garcia has been a constant threat for Alonso’s team so far at the MetLife Stadium, and a goal is just reward for his strong showing, with Alexander-Arnold registering his second assist of the competition.

The former Liverpool defender opened his assist account as a Real Madrid player with a cross for Gonzalo’s goal vs. Juventus in the previous round.

Images via Getty Images/One Football

Posted by

Tags Club World Cup Fran Garcia Gonzalo Garcia La Liga Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News