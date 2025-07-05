Real Madrid will reward each player with €1m if they win Club World Cup

Real Madrid are hoping to make the semi-finals of the Club World Cup when they face Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-final tie on Saturday, and if they do secure victory in this repeat of the 2024 Champions League final, their players would be one step closer to a massive financial bonus.

If Borussia Dortmund are dispatched of, Real Madrid would face a tricky semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich, with a prospective final against Chelsea or Fluminense. Xabi Alonso’s side will believe that they can take home the trophy, and they have been given an extra incentive to do so.

As reported by Diario AS, each member of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup squad will be reward to the tune of €1m if they win the tournament. And if it comes to fruition, it would be the biggest pay-out that the club has given in terms of player bonuses.

Real Madrid have made over €50m in prize money so far

So far in the United States, Real Madrid have amassed €55.2m in prize money. A further €56.4m would be earned if they were to go on and win the Club World Cup, and half of this would go to the players. As such, it makes sense for this to be offered as an incentive, given that it can certainly be afforded.

The first order of business for Real Madrid’s players will be to secure victory against Borussia Dortmund. And if they were to dispatch of PSG or Bayern Munich, they would go into the Club World Cup final as favourites. However, there is a still a way to go before that becomes a reality, so they must keep their eyes on what’s directly in front of them.