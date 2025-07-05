The big topic in Spanish football at the moment revolves around Nico Williams, and although Real Madrid are not involved in the matter, they will have thoughts on the Athletic Club winger’s decision to sign a new 10-year contract, turning down a move to arch rivals Barcelona in the process.

Real Madrid has previously shown interest in Nico Williams

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Real Madrid were themselves interested in signing Williams, most likely as a possible replacement for Arsenal-linked Rodrygo Goes. But they quickly moved on upon signing Franco Mastantuono, who will join Xabi Alonso’s squad upon turning 18 in August.

Barcelona entered the race after that, but despite a lot of optimism within Catalonia of a deal getting done, the saga has ended with Williams snubbing a move for the second summer in a row.

Jude Bellingham gives blunt response to Nico Williams saga

Real Madrid supporters across the world have taken the opportunity to poke fun at Barcelona over the failed pursuit of Williams, but midfielder Jude Bellingham has avoided getting involved. Speaking to the media on Friday (via Marca), he made it clear that he has no interest in the matter.

“I don’t care. It is something that does not affect Real Madrid. So, I don’t care about it. It’s not Real Madrid news.”

Bellingham speaks on tragic Diogo Jota news

During the interview, Bellingham was also asked about how close friend Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dealing with the tragic news of the passing of former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota.

“It been a very difficult for him. They were teammates for five years. As a team we are here to support him. Trent is reflecting, thinking and dealing with this in his own way. We all send our condolences to Diogo’s family and friends.”