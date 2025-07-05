€85m offer could have knock-on effect for Real Madrid and Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes could leave Real Madrid this summer, and if he does, Arsenal is believed to be his most likely destination. And while there has been some difficulties that have arisen in recent weeks, these could be cleared in the very near future.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo, who does not look to be favoured by new head coach Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid are believed to be open to selling, which means that it could come down to whether the 24-year-old wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in search for more prominence – and playing in his preferred left wing role.

He would do that at Arsenal, although it has been reported this week that the Premier League side are unlikely to move for Rodrygo unless they sell one of their two current left wingers. But that could be about to happen.

According to The Athletic (via MD), Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr want to sign Gabriel Martinelli this summer, and they have tabled an offer of €85m in order to get a deal done with Arsenal.

Martinelli’s departure would make it almost certain for Arsenal to move for Rodrygo, especially since that €85m could go straight to Real Madrid. However, it is not certain that Martinelli will make the move to Saudi Arabia even if the offer is accepted, as it could mean that he drops out of contention for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Summer departures makes sense for Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s lack of action at the Club World Cup points towards him having little prominence at Real Madrid, and it would be no surprise to see him leave before the end of the summer transfer window. His place is far from assured, especially with the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, who joins in August. And given the money that the club can recoup, it makes sense to part ways.