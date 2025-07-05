Real Madrid 3-2 Dortmund player ratings: Golden Gonzalo in New Jersey

Real Madrid secured their place in the Club World Cup semi finals via a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey as Xabi Alonso’s side now face PSG – here’s how his players rated.

Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 8

Tested either side of the break as Dortmund looked to force their way back into the game and pulled off an outrageous game-winning save in added time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.5

Registered a second assist of the Club World Cup, as his clever cut back was buried by Fran Garcia, and he’s growing in confidence in his hybrid role.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

Relatively quiet game for for the Germany international but was a calming influence at the back.

Dean Huijsen – 6

Continues to impress with his calmness and maturity and relished the battle with Guirassy and Brandt.

Fran Garcia – 8

The left back spot remains open for Real Madrid next season, and Garcia is doing his best to convince Alonso, fired home a superbly taken goal after a dominant opening quarter of the game.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Keeps playing a vital role at the base of Alonso’s midfield, slots in between Huijsen and Rudiger, which gives Trent and Garcia licence to push forward.

Federico Valverde – 6

A relatively quiet night for Real Madrid’s captain but he remains one of Alonso’s first names on the team sheet

Jude Bellingham – 7

Busy in the Real Madrid engine room again, but saw his energy levels drop in the second half, before being replaced.

Arda Guler – 8

Popped up with assists for Gonzalo Garcia and Mbappe and looks confident with the faith being shown in him by Alonso

Gonzalo Garcia – 8

Real Madrid’s No.30 continues to be the story of the Club World Cup as his starting spot over Kylian Mbappe was again justified. A fifth goal of the competition and he showed just how instinctive he is in the opposition box.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Missed a clear first-half chance, but looks ready and willing to work with Gonzalo, and was able drift out to the left more.