Real Madrid are aiming to book their place in the Club World Cup semi-finals when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-final tie on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso, who spoke earlier this week on the futures of duo Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe, has been rather consistent with his team selections in the United States, and the expectation is that it will be no similar for the showdown at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Predicted Line-Ups for Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid will stick with the same back five and midfield three from the victory over Juventus in the round of 16. Vinicius Junior will also keep his place, with the only doubt being his partner in attack.

Gonzalo Garcia has been a revelation for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, and the winner against Juventus was his third goal in four matches. Alonso may decide to keep faith with him due to his impressive form, but according to the report, he is leaning towards opting for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe make his return to action against Juventus, and with him having fully recovered from the illness that saw him miss Real Madrid’s three group stage matches, Alonso has the option to start him for the first time in the Club World Cup. It will be a key decision, as it could ensure whether Los Blancos progress to the semi-finals, where they would face one of Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

How to Stream Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund

