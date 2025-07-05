Pablo Torre makes destination decision over Barcelona exit

Barcelona’s ongoing push to raise transfer funds continues at pace with Pablo Torre set to move on this month.

La Blaugrana have been dealt a major blow with Nico Williams’ decision to stay at Athletic Club dealing a hammer blow to their plans.

Williams’s call to remain in Bilbao has blocked Barcelona from their No.1 transfer target with Hansi Flick now exploring other options.

Premier League duo Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are the two names on Flick’s hitlist and the former is the preference at this stage.

However, with Liverpool prepared to demand in the region of £70m to consider an exit, Flick will need to sell before he can buy new players ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Pablo Torre accepts Mallorca offer amid Barcelona frustration

Torre has made no secret of his frustration over a limited role in Flick’s debut campaign as he confirmed a firm chat with the boss over his lack of action.

Flick remains unmoved over the situation with offers arriving from multiple clubs and Barcelona happy to sell the Spain U21 international before their preseason return.

Torre has reportedly now accepted a four year contract with La Liga side Mallorca, with reports from Cadena SER indicating only the final details are left to be completed, over a €5m transfer deal.

That represents a slight loss for Barcelona, who paid €6m to sign him from Racing Santander in 2022, but they will add two clauses to the agreement.

Barcelona are looking to ‘future proof’ their interests, with a sell-on clause and a buy back option inserted into the deal, to keep them in the picture if Torre excels in Palma.

Despite struggling for minutes last season, the 22-year-old still netted three league goals, but he failed to find the back of the net since October’s 5-1 La Liga win over Sevilla.