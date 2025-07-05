Nico Williams camp surprised by attitude of Barcelona chief in negotiations

They were never together, but it certainly feels as if the fallout from Nico Williams decision not to join Barcelona is something of a footballing break-up. The 22-year-old penned a new 10-year deal with Athletic Club, in the process rejecting a move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana were keen to pay Williams’ €58m release clause, but after requesting guarantees that he would be registered to play, the deal hit the rocks. The Catalan giants were unable to do so, and were not willing to include a clause to allow Williams to leave if they could not do so. At which point Williams negotiated a new deal with Los Leones.

Nico Williams camp surprised by Deco ‘slackness’

According to El Chiringuito, Nico Williams’ camp were not particularly impressed with Director of Football Deco, who was their main point of negotiation. They say that after Williams’ agent Felix Tainta requested said guarantees, Barcelona refused, but then did not get in touch with the Basque winger for the following six days preceeding his contract renewal with Athletic. Williams’ camp were not impressed by Deco’s lack of urgency on the matter.

😱 "En el entorno de Nico Williams sorprendió la DEJADEZ de DECO". 😶 "Cuando Nico planteó quedar libre si no es inscrito… el Barça no da señales de vida en seis días". 💣 Bru-tal lo que desvela @jpedrerol en #ChiringuitoNico. pic.twitter.com/Q5JSqfUWeB — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2025

Meanwhile in Barcelona, the finger of blame is being pointed at Tainta. Cadena SER say that the feeling in Can Barca is that Tainta did not want the deal to go through, and put obstacles in the way, citing his close ties with Athletic, and the fact he has a large number of clients in Bilbao, as motivating factors to continue said relations.

Santi Ovalle continues on to say that Barcelona found out at the same time as the rest of the world, and that the guarantees Tainta demanded over Williams’ registration included allowing him to walk for free if he was not registered by the 20th of August. Something Barcelona were unwilling to offer, but Williams’ decision was met with fury, feeling he negotiated in bad faith.

Nico Williams told the Barcelona players from the national team that this year he wanted to play for Barça no matter what. Lamine Yamal was saying that the signing was a done deal. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

Barcelona gave Williams an ultimatum

El Chiringuito go on to say that Barcelona had given Williams an ultimatum to decide his future last week. On Thursday the 26th of June, Williams was supposedly given 48 hours to make a call, that is to say, until Saturday the 28th. That period expired, and the two parties had not been in contact since.