Garcia double act powers Real Madrid into Club World Cup semis

Real Madrid have edged into the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals with a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

Los Blancos were in control throughout at the MetLife Stadium and the game had looked effectively wrapped up before the break.

Xabi Alonso once again opted for an unchanged starting line up and it was his on-song striker Gonzalo Garcia who edged the Spanish giants in front on 10 minutes.

The No.30 is keeping Kylian Mbappe out of the team right now and he netted his fourth goal of the competition with a close range finish.

Garcia duo ease Real Madrid in Club World Cup semis

Gonzalo continues his hot streak in front of goal but it was his rampaging namesake Fran who doubled Real Madrid’s lead just before the 20 minute mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fizzed cut back sat up perfectly for his fellow wing back and he grabbed the chance to fire home.

Dortmund threatened either side of the break, but without really testing Thibaut Courtois, and Aurelien Tchouameni was inches away from a Los Blancos third as his thunderbolt came back off the crossbar.

Alonso threw Mbappe on for the 23 minutes, amid questions continue over his role in the semi finals, but he made his mark in a wild ending.

Max Beier fired home an added time goal to drag Dortmund back into the contest – but Mbappe acrobatically buried past Gregor Kobel – before Serhou Guirassy slammed home from the penalty spot.

Gonzalo to keep Mbappe on the Real Madrid bench

Strangely, the only selection question that may be levelled at Alonso ahead of the tie with PSG, focuses on his most in-form player.

Garcia has seized his unexpected chance in North America as the line leader for the La Liga side.

Mbappe was not risked for the final group game – as Garcia scored in the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg – and the latter has been retained since.

The academy product scored the winner against Juventus, and despite Mbappe opening his account in this game, Garcia has to remain in the box seat to start the semi final.