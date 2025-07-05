Former Real Madrid star tipped for La Liga comeback

Former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has been tipped for a summer move back to La Liga after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa as PSG cruised on to the Ligue 1 title and a first-ever UEEFA Champions League crown.

Viilla opted against launching a move to retain him – as Unai Emery’s charges missed out on Champions League qualification – but his place in Luis Enrique’s plans is unclear.

The Spain international joined the Parisians from Los Blancos in 2023 as a free agent, but has struggled for prominence in the French capital, and now faces a key call on his future.

Marco Asensio set for La Liga comeback?

As per reports from French outlet L’Equipe, multiple clubs have reached out to PSG over Asensio’s potential availability this summer, if the club are willing to sell.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have tabled a €15m offer, which falls just below PSG/s valuation, but they could be open to negotiation.

However, the report claims Asensio is waiting to see if other options emerge before making a decision, with a switch to Turkey not currently on his radar.

AC Milan have revived their interest, but Villarreal are also considering a move, with Marcelino guiding his team back into the Champions League.

The Yellow Submarine have received a major cash injection following Alex Baena’s move to Atletico Madrid and they are on the lookout for a new creative force.

Thierno Barry is closing in on a move to Everton, as the Toffees chase a new striker, and Sergi Cardoso also weighing up a move to England.

Villarreal could offer Asensio a fresh chance to revive his career, after a stalled stint in Paris, and PSG are looking to sell him to avoid a possible free transfer departure in 2026.