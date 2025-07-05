Barcelona are looking to recover from the body-blow of missing out on the signing of Nico Williams, after a second public pursuit of the Basque winger. It means that the Blaugrana are looking into alternatives, and the top of that list is Luis Diaz.

The Liverpool forward was originally Barcelona’s top choice, and has been the preferred option for Director of Football Deco the entire time. However Liverpool have shown no intention of allowing him to leave, and have already rebuffed an approach from Barcelona. The word is that he would cost at least €80m though.

Luis Diaz leaves future open – again

Less than 24 hours after it emerged that the Reds had rejected talks with Deco, Diaz appeared in the media explaining that his future was undecided, and he was in talks with other clubs. This time, speaking to Win Sports, Diaz again left his future in the air.

“We don’t know yet, I can’t say anything [about my future], we’re talking with the management. We’re comfortable where I am, there are issues to discuss,” the Colombian remarked.

Diaz contract situation

The 28-year-old is out of contract in two years time, and Liverpool have so far tried to progress with talks for Diaz on several occasions. So far he has rejected new contracts from the Reds, and if they cannot get a deal done, then Liverpool face a choice; letting Diaz leave on the cheap down the line, negotiating a new deal, or selling him at market value this summer.

Nico Williams told the Barcelona players from the national team that this year he wanted to play for Barça no matter what. Lamine Yamal was saying that the signing was a done deal. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

Can Barcelona register Luis Diaz?

As things stand, Barcelona are not within their salary limit, and so would likely struggle to register Diaz. The Blaugrana are waiting for the approval of a €100m VIP seats lease, which would greatly aid their bids to make a big signing, but the latest coming out of Catalonia is that further exits on top of that deal would be needed before Diaz could be registered.