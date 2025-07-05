Cristiano Ronaldo tells Al Nassr to sign Real Madrid star ahead of Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to raid Real Madrid in the summer transfer window to secure a marquee signing.

Ronaldo has agreed a two year contract extension in Riyadh – to take him beyond next summer’s FIFA World Cup – and the Portugal star is keen for new faces at the club.

After being linked to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, Al Nassr are now reportedly looking at Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, as Jorge Jesus looks to bring in a big name for the 2025/26 season.

As per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, Al Nassr have acted firmly with an €85m offer put forward, which Arsenal are considering.

Arsenal plan Martinelli sale to fund Rodrygo offer

If Arsenal agree to a sale, it will bolster the Gunners push to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, who has been linked with Mikel Arteta’s side for months.

Arsenal need to raise capital to meet Real Madrid’s £70m valuation of Rodrygo – plus a hefty salary request from the Brazilian – but the deal could accelerate in the coming weeks.

The main deciding factor could rest on Martinelli’s willingness to make the move to Saudi Arabia if it means dropping out of contention for Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup plans.

Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to challenge Arsenal in Rodrygo race

However, as per reports from Sky Sports, Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to join the Rodrygo race as he believes the former Santos forward could be a better fit than Martinelli.

Rodrygo looks increasingly likely to leave Madrid ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, as he appears to be on the fringes of Xabi Alonso’s plans, after a limited role at the Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old faces a major call over what to do next, but similarly to Martinelli he might not be lured by a switch to the Middle East, if he wants to remain in the hut for Europe’s top prizes.