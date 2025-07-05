Barcelona prepared to receive first offer for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona need to move players on to be able to register new signing Joan Garcia, and a prime candidate to leave is the man he’s replacing in the starting line-up: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen missed the vast majority of the 2024-25 season after suffering a serious knee injury last September, and although he returned in the latter stages of the campaign, his prominence had dropped significantly. Wojciech Szczesny replaced him as the starter, and while he is expected to sign a new contract to remain at the club, he will also be behind Garcia in the pecking order.

That would leave Ter Stegen as third-choice goalkeeper, and considering his wages, it makes sense for Barcelona to move him on – which is what they intend to do. However, it will not be easy, especially as he has already turned down an offer to leave.

Ter Stegen, who could be stripped of his captaincy role if he does not leave Barcelona this summer, is now attracting interest from Inter, as reported by Sport. The Serie A giants could lose starting goalkeeper Yann Sommer to Galatasaray, and they have identified the Germany international as a candidate to be his replacement.

If Sommer were to leave, Inter are prepared to make quick efforts to sign Ter Stegen as his replacement. As per the report, they are willing to submit an opening offer as early as next week.

Leaving could be in Ter Stegen’s best interests

Given that he is expected to be third in the pecking order for next season, Ter Stegen would not see much action. And this would be a disaster for him, especially because the 2026 World Cup is on the horizon. He could lose his place as Germany’s starter if he is not playing regularly, which will be on his mind.

And Barcelona hope that this will be catalyst for Ter Stegen accepting a move away. In terms of the options available, Inter would be an excellent one, as it would allow him to continue competing at the highest level of European football.