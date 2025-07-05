Marcus Rashford dealt blow in efforts to secure dream Barcelona move

Barcelona are now scrambling to sign a new left winger after Nico Williams snubbed a move to Catalonia for the second summer in a row. Deco, the club’s sporting director, will be tasked with leading the pursuit, and among the names that are expected to be considered is Marcus Rashford.

Even before Williams’ rejection, Barcelona have been working towards a summer move for Rashford. They see the Manchester United forward as a market opportunity that can be acquired on loan, but things have now changed significantly in the last 24 hours following the revelations from Bilbao.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Rashford are Barcelona’s two alternatives to Williams, but at this stage, it is the former that is being prioritised. As per Diario AS, Deco is not planning to make any effort to get a deal done with Man United, with all of his focus being on the pursuit of Diaz’s signature.

Rashford will need to wait if he is to secure Barcelona move

Rashford is reportedly desperate to join Barcelona this summer, but as was the case during the winter transfer window, he will likely need to wait until the final days/weeks in order for a deal to have any chance of happening.

Diaz is the man that Deco wants, and his opinion is shared by Hansi Flick. But the problem is that Liverpool have made it clear that they are not considering a sale this summer, although that is unlikely to stop Barcelona.

Regardless, it is expected that movements on Diaz will not come for a little while yet due to Liverpool mourning the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, who passed away earlier this week. In the meantime, Barcelona will be aiming to free up salary space in order to be able to give themselves a chance to register whoever signs on at left wing.