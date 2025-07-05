Barcelona ‘serious’ about possibility of signing €25m defender

After Nico Williams turned down the chance to sign for Barcelona, the Catalan giants are having to rethink their summer plans. One name that has emerged as a surprise option is Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries, who is available at a reduced price for the next ten days.

Earlier this week it was reported that Dumfries has a €25m release clause for the first half of July, and agent Jorge Mendes, who has strong ties to Barcelona, had offered him to the club. However with the Williams pursuit in full swing, Barcelona were not focusing on the idea of bringing in a right-back.

Barcelona ‘serious’ about Denzel Dumfries option

Reports in Italy from GdS (via Sport) explain that Mendes is pushing to get the green light from Barcelona, with their capacity to register players the main obstacle. That clause expires on the 15th of July though, and if his price tag were to rise to €35m or more, Barcelona would consider it too much.

The possibility of Dumfries going to Barcelona is very concrete. @tancredipalmeri — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

However they do say that the interest in Dumfries is serious, something backed up by Tancredi Palmieri. All the same, a Tuttosport report carried by Sempre Inter says that the Nerazzurri are not concerned by the prospect of Dumfries signing for Barcelona due to those financial issues.

Dumfries move would hinge on plans up front

After missing out on Williams, Barcelona are set for a second attempt to sign Luis Diaz. That move would likely use up whatever space Barcelona can make in their salary limit, but were the Blaugrana to pursue a potential loan deal with Marcus Rashford, then that would give them more room for manoeuver.

In that instance, a move for Dumfries seems more feasible. Even so, this remains a hypothetical until their €100m lease of VIP seats at Camp Nou are approved and added to their salary limit.