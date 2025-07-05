Joan Laporta favourite can be signed by Barcelona for €70m

After being snubbed by Nico Williams, Barcelona are now back to square one in their efforts to sign a new left winger. Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford have been identified as leading alternatives, but there is another name that could come to the fore: Rafael Leao.

Leao has been linked to Barcelona on several occasions over the last couple of years, and now could be the time that he makes the move. Milan are open to selling this summer, and according to Sport, he will be available on the market for a fee in the region of €70m.

Leao has had a lull 12-18 months at Milan, which is why his asking price has reduced. Barcelona could take advantage, although they could face competition from Bayern Munich and Chelsea, both of whom have been linked with a move for the Portugal international in recent months.

Rafael Leao push could come from Joan Laporta

Barcelona sporting director is currently prioritising a move for Diaz, who was his preferred target before Williams’ option was re-activated. But there is a big backer for Leao within the La Liga champions: Joan Laporta.

Laporta is a big fan of Leao, who has long been his preferred candidate to be signed by Barcelona. If he exerts his authority, there are chances for a move to be made later in the summer, especially if Liverpool continue to hold firm on their stance of not allowing Diaz to leave.

Leao is the player that is most similar to Williams, taking into account him, Diaz and Rashford. And €70m could end up being a very good price if he recovers the form that he has previously shown at Milan. But for now, Barcelona are not prepared to make a considered attempt to sign him while other options are on the table.