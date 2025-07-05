Atletico Madrid set sights on €25m Premier League winger

Atletico Madrid have been busy in the transfer market, and they are expected to significantly add to the two signings that have already made this week.

Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri jetted in to the Riyadh Metropolitano earlier in the week, with both players now set to join up with Diego Simeone’s squad for the start of pre-season. Johnny Cardoso will arrive soon too, with his move from Real Betis to be finalised in the next few days.

There are plans for a central defender to be signed this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina’s Cristian Romero being Atleti’s top target. A deal will not be easy, but there is confidence from within Los Colchoneros that a deal can be struck to bring the World Cup winner to the Spanish capital.

Romero may not be the only Premier League player to make the move this summer, as it has been reported by Africafoot (via Diario AS) that Fulham winger Alex Iwobi is also on Atleti’s shortlist.

The departure of Rodrigo Riqueme, coupled with the possible exit of Conor Gallagher, would leave Atleti slightly short in the left midfield position, although they also have the recently-signed Baena and Samuel Lino in that area. Nevertheless, Iwobi is a player that is well-liked by club officials, and it’s reported that an offer of €25m is being readied.

Iwobi would add versatility to Diego Simeone’s squad

Iwobi is able to play on both wings, which means that he can cover Giuliano Simeone on the right. He is also capable of playing as a central midfielder, which will be handy for Simeone even with the impending arrival of Cardoso.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Atleti make an offer to Fulham. It is unlikely to happen in the near future, with Romero being the top target across all positions for the time being.