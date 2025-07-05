Arsenal’s route map to Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes revealed

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes is one of the few names that is not enjoying the new dawn under Xabi Alonso so far. It seemed a given that he would leave at the end of the Liga season, but Arsenal are now the only leading suitor for his signature.

Since starting the first game at the Club World Cup, Rodrygo has played just 23 minutes under Alonso, and those outings were his first since being subbed off during the Copa del Rey final at half-time. Despite Alonso’s positive messaging on Rodrygo, a move seems increasingly likely.

Arsenal plan for Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal have been the side most heavily linked with Rodrygo, with some reports saying the Gunners will bid €70m to begin with, while Diario AS claim a deal could be struck for over €90m. Fabrizio Romano explains that Rodrygo and Real Madrid are set to discuss his future after the Club World Cup, and come to a decision.

Meanwhile Arsenal are in no hurry to make the deal happen. Ben Jacobs explains on GMS Sport that Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard must first leave before Arsenal will make a move for Rodrygo. They do not expect to open talks with Real Madrid until August, feeling it is a deal better left towards the end of the transfer window.

All the right noises from Real Madrid

Over in the Spanish capital, the news continues to be that Real Madrid are open to Rodrygo leaving for the right price. Alonso and the club have agreed that the exit door is open should he want to walk through it, bearing in mind their significant firepower, and the arrival of Franco Mastantuono.

Rodrygo not in starting XI

Rodrygo has largely been warming the bench during the Club World Cup, despite the fact that Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe have been out with injury and illness. In the two forward positions, there seems little place for Rodrygo if Alonso continues with a back three. Certainly if they wanted to nudge him towards an exit, his current situation is not hurting.