Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has revealed how he intends to improve Arda Guler, as he adapts to a new role in the middle of midfield. The Turkish teenager has to a degree been handed the reins of the team with the ball at his feet, but there have been question marks over how he will respond without the ball.

The 20-year-old has looked content, and performed well so far in the Club World Cup, securing a starting spot alongside Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde in midfield. Alonso acknowledged that Guler might not have the physical capacity to battle with others for the ball defensively, but explained how he would be working with him to improve his work without possession.

“Try to anticipate rather than be reactive. If the position is better, you get to the duel sooner and you don’t have to beat them physically. We know Arda will make mistakes during this learning process, but he’ll also do good thinks.”

“It’s also a time to invest in a process, in Arda’s development. He’s doing well, and we keep pushing him. We want him gain experience, mature, and be able to make mistakes. Let him accept them because they’re part of his development if we want to have a strong Arda in that area.”

Midfield debate at Real Madrid

Whether Real Madrid need a specialist at the base of midfield is an ongoing debate both in the media and internally at the Santiago Bernabeu. Aurelien Tchouameni, one of the players that could play there, has been used in the back three though. Alonso explained that he had not earmarked Tchouameni for that role, but has stood out for ability to adapt.

“I’d seen him a lot, but in the end, you have to get to know him. He has the ability to adapt; he’s very intelligent when it comes to understanding concepts. His position is very important to me, so we can be strong in the middle.”

Tchouameni can play ‘hybrid’ role

One of the details that stood out against Juventus was Tchouameni’s move forward in the second, closer to midfield. That allowed Los Blancos more control of the game, and Alonso was asked about what nuances he has been adding to the Frenchman’s game.

“Time is very short. I think Aurelien can be a hybrid, one way at one stage and another way at another. That richness gives us more options.”

Flexibility is the name of the game for Alonso

It is the second time that Alonso has expressly mentioned a tactical ‘richness’ that he seeks through certain players, or the ability to change shape. In his first press conference at the Bernabeu, Alonso also stated that he wanted his side to be flexible across games, and able to adapt to situations. That will be on show again as Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night at 22:00 CEST.