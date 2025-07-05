Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has declared that decisions on the future of players in the squad will not be made until after the Club World Cup. With the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia, it has placed the future of Endrick Felipe into doubt, while Rodrygo Goes is being heavily linked with an exit too.

Garcia has been one of the sensations of the tournament, scoring three times and assisting in his four appearances. As interest in his signature grows, there has been some suggestion that he could be kept around for the season. However that would likely reduce the role of Endrick Felipe, who is currently out with injury.

Xabi Alonso counting on Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia

Alonso was asked about the role of Endrick ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Borussia Dortmund. Endrick reportedly traveled to the USA of his own volition to discuss his future with the club.

“I’m counting on all three of them. Endrick is recovering, but of course we’re counting on him. We’re not planning the squad [for next year], just looking for immediate performance. We’ll make decisions later.”

On whether Garcia had ‘forced the door’ to a place in the squad, Alonso was complementary if not decisive.

“He’s doing very well, the desire he’s showing is what we expected… and we’re happy with him.”

‘Rodrygo can return to best at Real Madrid’ – Alonso

Meanwhile Rodrygo continues to be heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. Alonso said he was in conversation with the Brazilian, who has played just 23 minutes in the last three games.

“I’m sure he can return to his best. I spoke with him yesterday, and he’s in a positive frame of mind, eager, and ready for whenever he’s needed.”

Squad planning for next season

Clearly there is a degree of time pressure for Los Blancos though, who will go on holidays after the Club World Cup, and then will have little over a month until the start of La Liga’s season. Alonso said Real Madrid would need to have moves lined up.

“There’s still time, but we have to plan ahead… We’ll all need rest, training at Valdebebas, we won’t be doing a training camp away; it will be with a reduced timeframe, with decisions already made with the players.”

Los Blancos are expected to bring in left-back Alvaro Carreras after the Club World Cup if they can agree a deal with Benfica, but beyond that, only one or two more additions are being considered. Those will come in function of the exits, which seem as pertinent as the arrivals at this point.