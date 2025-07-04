Real Madrid are planning to sign at least one more player this summer, but the recruitment of a fourth in the transfer window is a topic that continues to fuel debate between the club and manager Xabi Alonso.

The third signing of the summer is set to be Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, with Los Blancos optimistic about signing the 22-year-old. That much is detailed by Jorge Picon, who goes on to explain that Real Madrid are not actively working on any other deals currently.

🚨 El Real Madrid no cierra la puerta al mercado, pero no trabaja en más movimientos más allá del de Carreras para este verano. Sólo una salida o la aparición de una oportunidad podría cambiar el guion, pero se considera que la plantilla es suficientemente competitiva. — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) July 3, 2025

The midfielder debate at Real Madrid

That does not mean to say that Los Blancos have closed the door on further moves this summer though. The main issue on the table is whether they should try to bring in a midfielder or not, with Toni Kroos’ absence still felt, and Luka Modric’s exit to come this month. Real Madrid, in the eyes of some, are lacking a midfielder to provide a controlling presence at the base of midfield.

As per Cadena SER, the club feel that with Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni on the up, the arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and the change of shape to three at the back, they have sufficient talent to solve their issues in the middle of the pitch. Yet there are those internally that believe a specialist must be signed to cover the position.

Rodri Hernandez off the agenda

One player for whom Real Madrid will not move for this summer is Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez. The Ballon d’Or winner was initially highlighted as their top choice for the position at the start of the season, but Los Blancos were watching his progress closely to see how his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury went. Having succumbed to injury again, Real Madrid have decided not to go pursue a move for Rodri for now.