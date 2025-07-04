Real Madrid star requests meeting with club chief to discuss future

Real Madrid fans have been enjoying the Club World Cup in the United States this summer, seeing the first changes at the hand of new manager Xabi Alonso, and new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold in action. There has also been a feel-good story in the shape of Gonzalo Garcia Torres.

Garcia, 21, currently has three goals and an assist in his four appearances so far, all of which starts under Alonso. It has led to talk that the Basque manager could decide to hang onto Garcia for next season as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe in the squad. Meanwhile Premier League clubs are already weighing up offers for Garcia.

Endrick Felipe requests meeting with club

It remains to be seen whether the club want to hang onto Garcia, or if they decide to cash in on him this summer, as was their original plan. What is clear is that Endrick Felipe has concerns over how Garcia’s future could affect his own.

As reported by Cadena Cope, Endrick traveled to Miami of his own volition as he continues his recovery from injury, to be close to his manager and the team. He has also requested a meeting with the club to discuss his future, and General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Chief Scout Juni Calafat sat down with him in recent days. If Garcia were to stay, then it would cast doubt over his minutes for next season under Alonso.

Serie A interest and the World Cup

One of the key factors in any decision for Endrick will be the World Cup. He has been in and out of the Brazil team since arriving at Real Madrid, due to his lack of minutes under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is now in charge of the Selecao, and will want to see game time from Endrick to include him in his squad next summer.

In addition to Endrick’s own doubts, there is interest from Serie A. Juventus are the most interested in Endrick, and are keen on a loan or a transfer, while AC Milan, Napoli and Como are all keeping a close eye on his situation.