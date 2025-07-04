Nico Williams rejects Barcelona to sign contract renewal with Athletic Club

Barcelona have missed out on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who has decided to turn down a move to the Catalan capital for the second summer in a row. The Basque winger has committed his future to Athletic Club with a new long-term deal.

Williams was being pursued by Barcelona, who were willing to pay his €58m release clause this summer. That was after Williams communicated to the Blaugrana that he was willing to make the move, but Barcelona could not provide guarantees that he would be registered.

New contract with Athletic Club

As per multiple reports, Williams will commit his future to Athletic Club for the next decade, signing a deal until 2035. It had been rumoured that Athletic were attempting to renew his deal, but with Bayern Munich and Barcelona both pursuing him, many expected the 22-year-old to make a move this summer.

Ronald Araújo has shortened his holidays, and is already training on his own. He only thinks about continuing at Barcelona despite having a reduced release clause in the first half of July. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

Mural announcement

The new Athletic contract was announced by the club on social media, in front of a mural of him and his brother Inaki Williams, the new captain of the side as of this summer. The mural had been defaced by angry Athletic fans, before the club commissioned the artist to restore it. A restoration that looks especially good now for Athleticzales. The video was accompanied by these words from Williams.

“When it comes to making decisions, for me what weighs heaviest is my heart. I’m where I want to be, with my family. This is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

Athletic Club retain their star man

Williams has not only signed a new deal with a wage rise, but has also significantly increased his release clause. It will be over around €87m, and while previously his €58m release clause was seen as relatively affordable for Europe’s top clubs, the Spain international now enters a different realm in terms of price.

It is another strong show of Athletic’s pull for their players, who feel a connection that goes far beyond the usual relationship between footballers and their employers. It looks as if San Mames can enjoy the Williams brothers for some time yet, and Nico will have the chance to compete in the Champions League for the first time next season. The good times keep on coming in Bilbao.