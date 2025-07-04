Nico Williams meets with family and agent to decide on Barcelona future

The Nico Williams saga continues without sign of a clear finale in sight. Barcelona have made their intentions clear that they wish to sign him, and that they are able to pay his €58m release clause. However Williams and his agent Felix Tainta want guarantees that he will be registered to play, something Barcelona cannot currently offer, as they are over their salary limit.

The Blaugrana are confident that this will be the case in the near future, if their €100m VIP seats lease is approved by their auditors, and with the exits of one or two more players, namely Andreas Christensen. Frenkie de Jong’s new contract is also thought to be an important shift. Yet both Cadena SER and MD are reporting that Barcelona have refused to include a get-out clause in his contract should Williams not be registered.

Williams family and Tainta to decide future

The latter do report that Williams and his family are set to meet to take a decision on his future, having assumed that there will be no get-out clause in his contract. The Blaugrana will only pay his release clause if they reach a full agreement with Williams, and that requires a leap of faith from the 22-year-old, that Barcelona will do their homework this summer.

The Williams family, after lobbying for Nico to stay last summer have now assumed the idea that Nico is keen to make the switch to Barcelona, according to Sport.

Waning confidence in Barcelona?

That same outlet note that Barcelona remain convinced of getting the deal done, and that Williams will give the green light. And essentially, that all will work out well, with Barcelona able to register Williams. This directly contradicts the headline from yesterday, that Barcelona are beginning to lose confidence in the signing, feeling that an agreement might not be reached.

Should Nico Williams have faith in Barcelona?

It is true that as things stand, Barcelona have never gone long periods without being able to play their star recruits in recent years. That said, the likes of Jules Kounde and Dani Olmo have missed games through