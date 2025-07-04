Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by police in the United Kingdom. The Ghana international is expected in Court on Tuesday the fifth of August.

Partey, 32, is accused of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault that are believed to have taken place in 2021 and 2022, report the BBC. The incidents involved three separate women, two of which allegedly suffered the former five charges, with the third suffering an alleged sexual assault.

Partey left Arsenal this week

Recently a free agent after leaving Arsenal this week, an investigation was started in 2022, but has only recently been completed. The minimum sentence for rape in England is four years, which can go up to a life sentence, which is generally 15 years. Meanwhile sexual assault can bring penalties of up to ten years in prison, depending on the seriousness of the incident, although such sentences are rarely seen, in part due to a poor conviction rate.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy stated.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk.”

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid links to Partey

Partey began his professional career in Spain, being picked up from the Leganes academy by Atletico Madrid. He would spend two seasons on loan at RCD Mallorca and Almeria, before becoming part of Atletico’s first team in 2015. Partey spent five years under Diego Simeone before a €50m move to Arsenal in 2020.

Barcelona and Atletico have both been linked with Partey in recent months, although any interest appeared to have cooled some time before charges were brought against the midfielder.