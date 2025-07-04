Bayern Munich have made approach for Barcelona target

Barcelona are rethinking their transfer strategy this summer after being turned down by Nico Williams. The fact Williams is set to stay at Athletic Club has a ripple affect, one that reaches as far north as Germany.

Now that Williams is no longer in their plans, Barcelona are set to focus their attention on two alternatives. Yet Barcelona were not the only side that Williams turned down, with Bayern Munich having offered more money than either the Catalans or Athletic. Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that the Bavarian giants will now meet to discuss whether Williams’ new release clause is out of their reach – it would be a major surprise though, if after the latest telenovela, Williams accepted a move.

Doors for Nico Williams are now closed forever. @RogerSaperas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

Uncertainty over Luis Diaz

Falk had also reported that Luis Diaz and Bayern were in concrete discussions over a move, with Liverpool previously setting his price tag at €80-85m. Director of Football Max Eberl has even discussed numbers with Diaz and his camp. Diaz is also Barcelona’s top priority again, as he was at the start of the summer, yet there is now no certainty on his situation following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. It is likely to be a while before Diaz or Liverpool discuss the matter, as they obviously mourn the loss of a beloved teammate.

The Marcus Rashford alternative

The issue for Barcelona is that Bayern’s alternative is also Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The England international has informed United he wants to leave, and will be given extended holidays to resolve his future.

Rashford is Bayern’s alternative to Diaz, explains Falk, and fits what the Bundesliga champions are looking for. Previously he was deemed too expensive, but now they see him as a market opportunity.

🚨 Man United also confirm Rashford’s representatives were informed that Matheus Cunha would be taking his number 10 shirt. It’s definitely 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 between United and Rashford. 👋🏽 Rashford dreams of Barcelona move as priority for his future. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/3OSqSEEKWH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2025

Rashford likely to make the call

United would much prefer to bring in what they can of the €45m asking price for the 27-year-old, and if Bayern are interested in him, they could be able to spring that deal. Barcelona are more likely to be seeking a loan with an option to buy, but would be relying on Rashford holding out for a move to Catalonia, as United would only accept this as a last resort.