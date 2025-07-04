Barcelona turn attention to two Nico Williams alternatives

Barcelona are reeling after a second rejection from Athletic Club star Nico Williams, but now must look to alternatives. Two names stand out as plan B and plan C for the Blaugrana.

The Catalan giants had agreed a deal with Williams on a €7m per annum deal running until 2031, but after agent Felix Tainta sought guarantees on his registration, the 22-year-old began having second thoughts. Athletic offered him a new bumper deal for the next decade, and Barcelona missed out again due to their salary limit issues.

Barcelona to approach Luis Diaz again

Barcelona will now make another approach for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, as per MD and Fabrizio Romano amongst others. The former say that Barcelona will go all out for the Colombian now, who was the preferred option of Director of Football Deco. Just this week, the same outlet reported that Diaz had sent messages to Barcelona this week to try and keep a deal alive as it looked like Williams may arrive in the Catalan capital.

Liverpool stance on Diaz sale

Diaz and his agent have paused their attempts to negotiate an exit after the tragic passing of teammate Diogo Jota for now say the Catalan daily. There is, obviously, little appetite to talk about transfers at Anfield in light of said events.

However it is worth recounting that Liverpool rebuffed Barcelona’s previous move for Diaz. While the 28-year-old forward is out of contract in two years, and keen on a move, Liverpool are demanding €80-85m for Diaz, but even if they reach that figure, may not negotiate with Barcelona. After dealing with Barcelona in a deal for Philippe Coutinho, they do not have faith in Barcelona’s ability to pay up.

Barcelona's anger with Nico Williams' camp is monumental. The club feel like they have been used for 15 days straight. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

Marcus Rashford: The fall-back option

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is the fall-back option for Barcelona. The England international is keen to make a move to Barcelona, and will hold out for it. However Barcelona would in theory be looking for a loan with an option to buy, while the Red Devils prefer a sale. Their demands are €45m for the 27-year-old forward.