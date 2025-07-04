Conor Gallagher is not for sale, but would be sold at the right price. It’s a truth that follows around almost all players during the transfer market, but it is somewhat notable that the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s status has been made public.

Gallagher arrived at the Metropolitano last summer in a €42m deal from Chelsea, but has struggled to make his mark in the Spanish capital. Although he was battling for a starting spot all season, it was in an awkward role on the left of midfield, and the 25-year-old started exactly half of their La Liga games, and 40% of their Champions League fixtures.

Conor Gallagher offered to Premier League clubs

Reports in Madrid stated have this week stated that Gallagher is not for sale, but Atletico would consider offers for him if the right one were to arrive. Sources have indicated to Football España that this is indeed the case, even if they are not actively hawking him.

However perhaps could not be said for his agent, as Gallagher has been offered to a number of Premier League sides, perhaps seeking a more prominent role for the England international. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been contacted about his availability.

Atletico asking price

Atletico Madrid do not plan to offload Gallagher on the cheap though, and their message is that they will not discuss a deal for less than €50m, a profit on what they spent. Tottenham and Aston Villa are the sides that have shown some interest in Gallagher, but thus far, there has been no movement beyond that.

Gallagher in a tricky situation

Although the exits of Rodrigo Riquelme and (theoretically) Thomas Lemar reduce Atletico’s depth, the arrivals of Alex Baena and (theoretically) Johnny Cardoso for big money do leave Gallagher on the outside looking in at the starting XI. It does look difficult for Gallagher to make a move though, as the asking price is higher, after a season in which he has done little to justify an increase in value.