Athletic Club take shots at Barcelona after Nico Williams renewal

Athletic Club have been celebrating the renewal of Nico Williams, after a second attempt in successive summers from Barcelona to sign the 22-year-old. Los Leones have tied Williams down to a new 10-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2035.

Williams contacted Barcelona via his agent to inform the Blaugrana that he would be interested in a move to Camp Nou. However after doubts about their ability to register him, after paying the €58m release clause, he decided to negotiate a new deal with Athletic.

Athletic’s fun at Barcelona’s expense

After a video of Williams spraying 2035 on the now famous mural of the two brothers emerged as the announcement, several of Athletic’s subsequent actions could be perceived as digs against Barcelona. Athleticzales have been unhappy with Barcelona’s open pursuit of Nico Williams.

Athletic’s slogan for the renewal has been ‘Athletic WIN’, the win being ‘Williams, Inaki, Nico’, but also certainly the battle for his signature. Meanwhile in their official statement, Athletic say that ‘his step forward in the face of the dizzying offers is a resounding success for Athletic Club, an Athletic WIN in every regard.’ The last sentence, translated literally, [en toda regla-in the rules] is also being taken as a reference to Barcelona being over their salary limit, and unable to register a deal – something Athletic very publicly clarified with La Liga.

In addition, Athletic also posted a picture of Williams as a child with new signing Robert Navarro. The latter is a former La Masia product, and is Barcelona kit at the time, with the photo accompanied by the caption ‘the best host’.

Barcelona's anger with Nico Williams' camp is monumental. The club feel like they have been used for 15 days straight. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2025

No more Nico Williams sagas?

Williams has increased his release clause significantly, and with Barcelona furious about the decision, have reportedly decided to rule out any future moves for him. Even with other sides interested, such as Bayern Munich, it would seem Williams has committed his future to the club for some time, compared to a move temporary solution last year.