Arsenal prepare €20-25m offer for La Liga starlet

Arsenal have no intention of giving up on Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, after their latest offer was turned down. The 21-year-old has shown a clear desire to leave Mestalla this summer, and the Gunners are going to do their best to make that happen.

Mosquera has a €90m release clause, but after attracting the interest of a number of the European elite, including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, contract talks with Valencia have stalled. Now with just a year left on his deal, Los Che will likely have to sell the Spain under-21 international in order to avoid losing him for free next year.

Mosquera turns down renewal

At one stage it did look like the impressive young defender would sign a new contract with Valencia, but no offer was forthcoming until the interest of Arsenal. This week, with Mosquera now hopeful of a move to London, and contract terms agreed, an offer did arrive to put Mosquera on a €3m per annum deal. However he has turned it down, as he pursues a higher wage and Champions League football.

Third Arsenal offer on the way

Arsenal have already had two offers for Mosquera turned down by Los Che, but Caught Offside report that they intend to submit a third in the coming days. Their latest offer was €14m, but Sporting Director Andrea Berta’s next effort will be in the region of €20-25m, with a potential for an extra €3-5m in variables available.

Why do Arsenal want Cristhian Mosquera?