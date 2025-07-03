WATCH: Real Madrid star seen leaving restaurant with influencer in USA

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is always likely to attract plenty of attention wherever he goes due to his status, something that means doing anything quietly is a struggle. The Brazilian’s forward has attracted plenty of it with his latest social outing.

Vinicius has for some time been the subject of romantic speculation in the Latin media. Meetings with Brazilian singer Anitta and Venezuelan model Corina Smith have been classified as ‘friendships’ in public. Yet Vinicius was seen out and about with another Venezuelan model recently.

Vinicius Junior seen leaving restaurant with Isabella Ladera

A video as emerged of Vinicius leaving a restaurant with Isabella Ladera, a content creator who lives in Miami and was recently seen in Los Angeles. Real Madrid have been based in the former during their Club World Cup duties. Diario AS say that the video was taken during the tournament in the United States.

Who is Isabella Ladera?

The 25-year-old influencer has an audience of over 10 million followers across various social networks, and has made her way into the aristocracy of digital creators in the area. She dedicates most of her content to dancing and lifestyle tips.

Real Madrid preparing for Borussia Dortmund

Vinicius has so far played a crucial role under Xabi Alonso in the opening four games of his tenure. The Brazilian has played all but 46 minutes of the tournament, registering a goal and an assist against RB Salzburg, in what was undoubtedly his best peformance.

Less effective againt Pachuca and Al-Hilal, the question many are asking is whether Vinicius will be partnered by breakout star Gonzalo Garcia Torres or the returning Kylian Mbappe in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund. The former has been in excellent form, but no doubt a fully fit Mbappe is a game-changer for Los Blancos.