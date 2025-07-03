Valencia respond to second Arsenal offer for Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal have already all-but completed a deal for Martin Zubimendi, and they are now moving for another La Liga star: Cristian Mosquera, who is destined to leave Valencia this summer due to his contract expiring in 2026.

Mikel Arteta wants Mosquera as an option to compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Maghalaes in his squad, and there is a growing optimism that a deal can be done – this is despite Arsenal seeing their opening offer turned down last week.

Cristhian Mosquera rejects new contract offer from Valencia

Valencia do not want to lose Mosquera, and they have offered him a new contract to ensure that they don’t need to cash in on him this summer. But as reported by Hector Gomez, the young defender has snubbed this proposal, as he seemingly appears set on a move to the Premier League.

The same report has revealed that Arsenal have submitted a second offer to sign Mosquera, but Valencia have quickly turned that down. The proposal submitted was worth only €10m, with Gomez remaking that the north London club have not reached €14-15m at any stage, despite reports stating otherwise.

Valencia want €20m to give green light to Mosquera sale

Valencia are insisting that Mosquera will not be allowed to leave unless an offer of €20m is received, meaning that Arsenal will need to pay double in order to be able to get a deal done this summer. This could be tricky to do given that they have already spent €66m on Zubimendi, with further big moves planned for a new left winger and striker.

It remains to be seen whether Mosquera does leave, but Valencia are making it clear that they will not be taken for granted despite being in a less than advantageous situation. Arsenal have been told to up their offer, and if they don’t, they will not be signing him this summer.