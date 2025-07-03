Real Madrid open exit door for Rodrygo Goes as Arsenal line up bid

What seemed like a given before Xabi Alonso’s arrival, is now much closer to a reality. Real Madrid are open to selling star forward Rodrygo Goes, who has fallen out of favour in the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian did not feature for the final month of the season under Carlo Ancelotti, which was put down to a fever, but spiked speculation that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. Alonso calmed that speculation by stating that Rodrygo would be important, but after just 23 minutes in their last three Club World Cup games, an exit is back on the table.

Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso open to sale

It seems that new Real Madrid manager Alonso has not been sufficiently impressed with Rodrygo, and The Athletic report that Los Blancos are now open to an exit. Rodrygo’s camp have rubbed Los Blancos up the wrong way in recent months, while there are also concerns about his effort in training.

Their information is that Alonso and the club have agreed that they will sanction an exit at the right price. Preliminary talks between Arsenal and Rodrygo’s father and agent Eric Goes have taken place already, and the Gunners appear to be the most interested in him.

Arsenal considering move for Rodrygo

It is said that London giants may not move for Rodrygo until closer to the end of the transfer window, but Just Arsenal report that they are preparing a €70m offer. That would be accompanied by a five-year contract for the 24-year-old, who would be given star billing at the Emirates. They do however want a clear indication that Rodrygo wants the move.

What is the right price for Rodrygo?

It is not yet clear how much Los Blancos would demand for Rodrygo. Recent reports have said that the asking price is set at €90m, which would suggest a deal could be found for somewhere in the middle of that €20m gap. All the same, Rodrygo’s market value will not have been helped by the fact he has lost his place in the Real Madrid line-up in dramatic fashion.