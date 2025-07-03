Real Madrid have already finalised three signings this summer, and post-Club World Cup, more should arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. There are plans for a new left-back to added to deals for Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono, while there are rumours of a possible midfielder and striker being sought too.

The latter is believed to a request from Alonso, who wants a different profile to Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid struggled during the 2024-25 domestic season without a Joselu Mato-esque option, which is why there is speculation that a target forward will be sought later in the summer.

But according to Joselu himself, there is no need for Real Madrid to consider signing anyone because they already have the perfect profile. Speaking to DAZN, he made it clear that Gonzalo Garcia should remain with the first team next season.

“The search for a number nine should stop. In Gonzalo, we have found an incredible profile.”

Joselu’s comments came after Gonzalo scored the only goal of the game in Real Madrid’s victory over Juventus in the Club World Cup round of 16. The 21-year-old has registered three goals and one assist during the competition, which has him second in the race for the golden boot (one behind ex-Galactico Angel Di Maria).

Real Madrid have a big decision to make with Gonzalo

Gonzalo had already been linked with a move away from Real Madrid prior to the Club World Cup kicking off, and interest in his services has only increased over the last couple of weeks. Club officials will have a decision to make later this summer: whether to keep him as a first team option, or sell now while his stock is high.

For now, Real Madrid and Gonzalo are solely focused on the Club World Cup, with their next match being Saturday’s quarter-final showdown against Borussia Dortmund.