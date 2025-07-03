Real Madrid made a point of taking the Club World Cup seriously before the tournament began in the United States, as illustrated by the appointment of Xabi Alonso, and the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. No doubt the attraction of holding a more meaningful world title is there, as highlighted by Thibaut Courtois, but the financial side of the tournament is not lost either.

Although ticket sales have not gone quite as FIFA expected, Real Madrid have been the main event in the United States, drawing the biggest crowds – and earning the most money. According to Diario AS, Los Blancos are now the highest earners at the competition, surpassing Manchester City after their elimination in the Round of 16. So far Real Madrid have already earned €55.2m through participation and progress.

Real Madrid could double their money

That places them around €2.9m ahead of Bayern Munich, €4.9m in front of Paris Saint-Germain, and €6.9m ahead of Chelsea. The highest-earning non European sides are Palmeiras (€36.1m) and Fluminense (€35.1m). The lowest earners, Ulsan, Urawa Red Diamonds, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders and Wydad Casablanca all left the tournament with €8.3m, while Atletico Madrid earned €23m before their exit.

Los Blancos are just three games from doubling their money however. If they were to get to the final and win it, Real Madrid would earn a further €56.4m, totalling €111.6m. This is some way short of the initially reported €150m, but is no drop in the ocean either.

New signings almost paid off

Were Real Madrid to reach the semi-final, it would be an extra €19.4m, taking their total to €74.6m – enough to cover the €70m they have spent in the transfer market this summer on Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Getting to the final is worth €27.7m, and the gold medal is a further €10m on top off that.

This obviously excludes extra revenue Real Madrid might make through merchandising, marketing and advertising. Winning the tournament would almost be enough to fund a proposed €50m move for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras too.