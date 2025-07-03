Real Madrid will continue their transfer business once their Club World Cup involvements comes to an end later this month. Three signings have already been made, and while there has not yet been any significant first team departures, they could happen as the summer window progresses.

Luka Modric is already confirmed to be leaving after the Club World Cup, and he will be followed out of the exit door by Lucas Vazquez. But in terms of actual departures, Real Madrid could given the green light for multiple deals to take place.

Rodrygo Goes has been strongly linked with Arsenal, while another attacker that could leave is Gonzalo Garcia, who has attracted interest from another Premier League side in Chelsea. But if the latter does stay, which could certainly happen given his exploits at the Club World Cup, that would push Endrick Felipe closer to the exit door.

Real Madrid willing to approve Endrick exit this summer

Endrick, who has attracted interest of his own in recent months, had a difficult first season at Real Madrid, as he was rarely counted on by Carlo Ancelotti. Things could change now that Xabi Alonso is at the helm, but according to Sport, offers will be considered for the Brazil international.

Next season could see Endrick amass limited minutes again, especially with the additions of Gonzalo and Franco Mastantuono to the first team squad. Real Madrid will not want his development to stagnate, which is why it makes sense for them to be open to letting him leave on loan.

Four clubs vying to sign Endrick on loan

If Endrick does leave Real Madrid this summer, a move to Italy would be his likely destination. Juventus are interested in signing him on loan or via a favourable permanent deal, while Milan, Napoli and Como are also said to be monitoring the situation.