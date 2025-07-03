Real Madrid moved early and swiftly this summer to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. The idea was to also bring in a left-back before the Club World Cup, but their move for Alvaro Carreras has stalled. The final file on the table was the signing of a midfielder.

A deal for Benfica’s Carreras is still expected to be completed, despite disagreements over price between the Portuguese giants and Real Madrid. The final piece of the puzzle was supposed to be a midfielder. Before the Club World Cup it was published that Real Madrid were aware that there was a gap in their squad there.

Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodri Hernandez and Martin Zubimendi were all identified as options for a controlling role, but after missing out on the latter, there is doubt over who Los Blancos will move for. They do not want to spend major money, and all three of the former would represent a large investment, while a move for Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller has been ruled out for now.

Arda Guler may persuade Real Madrid against move

However according to Diario AS, Real Madrid are increasingly looking at Turkish starlet Arda Guler as that player. Guler began playing deeper against Pachuca, and was deployed there intentionally against RB Salzburg. Impressive minutes at the base of midfield against Juventus and the Austrian side have begun to convince Los Blancos that he can do the role.

Room for improvement for Guler

His ability on the ball is unquestioned, and they believe Guler can organise the side in possession. Defensively, his positioning and recovery of the ball could do with work, but he has shown Xabi Alonso that he is willing to learn.

The successor to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos?

It is pointed out that Carlo Ancelotti already tipped Guler for a deeper role in the coming seasons, but the question will be whether Alonso believes he is ready. Real Madrid tend not to act in the market unless they are certain about moving for a player, and if there are no convincing alternatives, Alonso may have to rely on the 20-year-old to take the reins in midfield. It should help that Aurelien Tchouameni, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold can all aid with playmaking from deep.