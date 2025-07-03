Chelsea willing to pay €40m for Real Madrid forward

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market this summer, and that will continue once their Club World Cup exploits come to an end. It’s expected that Alvaro Carreras will join Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono in joining Xabi Alonso’s squad, but there will be players leaving too.

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will depart upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the Club World Cup, and they could be joined by Rodrygo Goes, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. And another first team player that could leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks is Gonzalo Garcia.

Gonzalo has been a revelation for Real Madrid in the United States, scoring in three of their four matches so far at the Club World Cup. And this has seen clubs register their interest in signing him – according to Sport, one of them is Chelsea.

Gonzalo is latest young Spanish talent wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea have targeted young players to sign in recent years, and Gonzalo is one of several Spanish talents they have their eye on. Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has been linked with a move to west London, as has teammate Fermin Lopez.

In the case of Gonzalo, it is reported that Chelsea would be willing to pay €40m to sign him from Real Madrid this summer. The 21-year-old has a release clause of €50m, but he is likely to be made available for a price below this figure.

It appears that Real Madrid would be open to selling Gonzalo this summer despite his Club World Cup exploits. But while receiving €40m would be excellent business, they could find it difficult to retain a buy-back clause, which is what they intend to do with any club that wants to do business.