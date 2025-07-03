Arsenal have been strongly linked with a summer move for Rodrygo Goes, but a deal for the Real Madrid man will not be straightforward by any means. There have been reports about differences in valuations at this stage, but something else could mean that negotiations are put on hold for a while longer.

Real Madrid are prepared to let Rodrygo leave this summer if that is his wish. Based on the Club World Cup, the 24-year-old does not count much for Xabi Alonso, who has Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Endrick Felipe as attacking options – as well as new signing Franco Mastantuono.

Arsenal are interested in Rodrygo, but according to David Ornstein (via TEAMtalk), they are unlikely to make a move for the Real Madrid man unless they sell one of their existing left wingers – which is most likely to be Gabriel Martinelli.

“Arsenal always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli there. If he were to leave, then you could see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, I don’t think so.”

“We’ve reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon, I think (they could sign) if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he was to stay.”

Rodrygo deal is still possible in this scenario

If this is the case, it’s not ideal for Arsenal. However, Martinelli has been linked with a move himself in recent weeks, with Bayern Munich having shown interest in his services – although that would end if they were to hijack Barcelona’s signing of Nico Williams.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make their move for Rodrygo. Real Madrid are open to negotiations, but they may not arrive until later in the summer transfer window.