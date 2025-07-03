A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Alaves

Alaves have signed experienced full-back Jonny Otto on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old former Celta Vigo full-back arrives on a free from PAOK in Greece.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have not made an offer for Osasuna right-back Jesus Areso yet, say Sport. He has a €12m release clause, and has been strongly linked to Los Leones.

Atletico Madrid

After confirming the signings of Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri, Atletico Madrid are a potential option for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, reports Matteo Moretto. He would be a replacement for Angel Correa, although it seems likely he would demand a starting role.

Meanwhile Marca report that Conor Gallagher is a valued member of the Atletico squad, but were a big offer to come in for him, Los Colchoneros would consider it. El Chiringuito also say that RCD Mallorca, Alaves, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol and Getafe are all interested in having Carlos Martin on loan next season. Diego Simeone must give the green light for a move to transpire.

Celta Vigo

Bayern Munich and Celta Vigo continue to negotiate for Bryan Zaragoza, but Celta have agreed a deal with the player. Matteo Moretto says he will earn €2m per annum.

Espanyol

It’s been a busy few weeks for Los Pericos, who after selling Joan Garcia have brought in Elche left-back Jose Salinas and Granada centre-back Miguel Rubio on free transfers. Villarreal midfielder Ramon Terrats, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Getafe, has also returned to his boyhood club on loan.

Significantly, in addition to Kike Garcia arriving, Espanyol have brought back Roberto Fernandez, making his loan spell permanent. Braga have been paid €6.2m for the 22-year-old forward, who grabbed six goals last season, and pens a six-year deal, but the Portuguese side retain 50% of his sell-on fee, as per MD.

Matteo Moretto also reports that captain Javi Puado is on the verge of signing a new four-year deal, despite his deal being up this summer.

Getafe

Getafe have agreed a loan deal for 20-year-old winger Adrian Liso to join on loan from Real Zaragoza. Meanwhile Burgos winger Alex Sancris, 28, has arrived on a free transfer. Further back, David Cordon, or ‘Davinchi’, has signed a three-year deal with Los Azulones. The 17-year-old arrives from Recreativo.

Girona

As reported by Moretto, Girona are in advanced talks to sign Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol. Barcelona retain a 50% sell on fee on the Masia graduate, and he has a release clause of €10m.

Levante

Levante have made their first signing of the summer, spending €500k on Partizan midfielder Kevin Arriaga. The 27-year-old Honduras international has signed a three-year deal.

Osasuna

Osasuna centre-back Enzo Boyomo is receiving interest from Aston Villa, Juventus, Como and Galatasaray, but as is the case with Areso, will not negotiate his release clause. That stands at €25m, and if nobody pays it, he will remain at El Sadar, say Diario de Navarra, via Sport.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have snapped up one of Atletico Madrid’s academy talents, as the battle continues. Midfielder Gabriel Suarez Castrelo, 19, has signed a deal with Los Blancos after becoming a free agent, and is set to play with Real Madrid C and Castilla, report MD. Meanwhile Genoa are in talks with Los Blancos for 21-year-old Castilla left-back Rafael Obrador, explains Gianluca di Marzio.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have confirmed that manager Veljko Paunovic will continue at the club. The man behind their historic return to La Liga has renewed his contract for a further year, and will have new firepower to work with. Oviedo have signed former Malaga man Salomon Rondon on loan from Pachuca, the 35-year-old returning to La Liga 13 years later.

Sevilla

Sevilla have made their first signing of the summer official, confirming the arrival of Alfon Gonzalez from Celta Vigo on a free. The 26-year-old has a €40m release clause as of July say Diario AS, staving off interest in a quick switch.

Valencia

As per Marca, Valencia value Yarek Gasiorowski at around €12m. Feyenoord have made two offers, the latest for €8m for the young central defender. Valencia have no intention of reducing their asking price.

Villarreal

Villarreal have announced that Eric Bailly has left the club at the end of his contract, but going the other way is Napoli defender Rafa Marin. The ex-Real Madrid man arrives on loan for €1m, with an option for the Yellow Submarine to buy for €15m. Napoli would retain a 10% sell-on fee if that is executed, bearing in mind that Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on fee on Marin currently.