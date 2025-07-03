Content warning: images of car wreckage.

The mourning over the tragic deaths of Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota, and brother and Penafiel player Andre Silva, continues on Thursday afternoon, as tributes pour in from around the world. The pair passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning after a car crash.

El Atlético de Madrid está conmocionado por la trágica noticia del fallecimiento de Diogo Jota, ex jugador del club, y su hermano André.

Enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a su familia y seres queridos.

Descansen en paz. pic.twitter.com/MQaelutaFh — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2025

Jota, 28, and Silva, 26, were driving in the vicinity of Sanabria, Zamora, in the North-West of Spain, when their car came off the road, and burst into flames. The pair were driving a Lamborghini, and vehicle was a collection of scraps by the time the fire was put out. The fire brigade in the locality were called to the incident on Thursday morning, and confirmed that Jota and Silva had passed away.

Wheel may have caused crash

Cadena SER report that Spanish police believe the early indication is that the crash was due to an issue with one of the wheels. The car was overtaking another vehicle at around 00:30 CEST, and suffered a flat tire, causing the car to skid off the road.

Tributes to Diogo Jota pour in

Jota was married to the wife of his three children Rute Cardoso, all of which are under five, less than two weeks ago at a ceremony in Porto, his home town. The incident has sent shockwaves through the world of football, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Particularly heartfelt were the words of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who signed Jota in 2020 from Wolves, and worked with him for four years. Portugal, international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and all of his former clubs, including Atletico Madrid, led the tributes to Jota and Silva, while fans in Liverpool have begun laying wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial in memory of their forward.