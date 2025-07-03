FIFA drop prices for Club World Cup quarter-finals to a tenner

The Club World Cup, by hook or by crook, seems destined to be FIFA’s ‘other’ showpiece event, with the biggest teams from around the globe clashing on a scale not seen previously. It is not yet clear how the tournament is performing in terms of streaming attention, but it has failed to grab the imagination of the local crowd in the United States.

FIFA implemented dynamic pricing for the Club World Cup, presumably hoping the tickets would be snapped up. However that has not been the case, and with the quarter-finals this Friday and Saturday, tickets can be obtained for as little as $11.15 (€9.45).

Prices slashed for Club World Cup quarter-finals

Empty stadiums have been a familiar sight throughout the tournament, and The Athletic report that the above price is the cheapest available for Al-Hilal’s clash with Fluminense in Orlando. To see Chelsea against Palmeiras, fans can pop along for just $22.30 (€18.91).

The headline clash is Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite prices for that clash beginning at $500 (€423.93) in January, fans can now see the game for as little as $44.60 (€37.81).

Real Madrid remain a draw for fans

One of the few sides that has been well-attended are Real Madrid. Los Blancos appear to have sufficient fanbase to fill stadiums wherever they go, and all four of their matches have seen attendances above 60,000. The cheapest tickets to see Xabi Alonso’s outfit on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund are at $128 (€108.53), more in line with prices back in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently defended the importance of the tournament.

FIFA committed well over $50m (€42.4m) in marketing to the Club World Cup, but in recent games have been donating tickets to veterans and community groups related to football. Even so, the cheapest tickets for Real Madrid’s potential semi-final is at $978 (€829.20), while the first semi-final is at $473.90 (€401.80), and the final is priced at $892 (€756.29).

🏆 "INFANTINO quiere que el MUNDIAL de CLUBES sea CADA DOS AÑOS". 🚨 La exclusiva de @jpedrerol, en la portada de @elchiringuitotv. La presenta @gorkagrn. pic.twitter.com/1hfjlb50K8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 3, 2025

Gianni Infantino unfazed by tickets

Despite the underwhelming demand for tickets compared to FIFA expectations, El Chiringuito are reporting that FIFA President Gianni Infantino is keen to hold the tournament once every two years, rather than the every four years. This would continue to cause havoc with the football schedule, with Real Madrid barely able to fit in sufficient rest and a preseason before the beginning of La Liga.