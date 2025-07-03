Barcelona will consider offers around €50m for Chelsea target

Barcelona are rather pointedly seeking a sale this summer. The word went out in May that Director of Football Deco saw very few of his squad as essential, and would listen to offers for most of the squad. The latest player to be touted towards the exit door is Marc Casado.

Previously, Fermin Lopez and Ronald Araujo had both been cited as players that Barcelona would listen to offers for, should they reach the right price. All the same, both have made it clear both publicly and privately that they have no intention of leaving.

Chelsea interest in Marc Casado

Earlier this week, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were both said to be keeping tabs on Casado, who made his Spain debut this season. It does look like the latter will get a deal for Johnny Cardoso over the line, but Barcelona are open to negotiations was the latest.

Barcelona will listen to offers around €50m

Now Sport have added further details, claiming that were an offer from Chelsea in the vicinity of €50m to arrive for Casado, then Barcelona would be willing to do business. Barcelona feel they have ample options in midfield, and were Casado to green light an exit, then they feel it would be a beneficial sale.

Casado facing increased competition next season

Casado had a brilliant opening five months of the campaign last year, but eventually lost his spot to Frenkie de Jong in the second half of the season. In addition, Marc Bernal will return to the fold after recovering from his cruciate ligament injury. Gavi is also competing for a spot, which may come deeper.

However having pursued a chance in the first team for so long, and given his battling character, it would be a surprise if Casado accepted a switch to Chelsea. He has a contract until 2028 and a €100m release clause.