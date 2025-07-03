Barcelona have shifted their attention away from the full-back positions this summer, instead targeting a winger as their top priority, having already wrapped up a deal for Joan Garcia in goal. However market opportunities are frequently pushed their way be representatives, and this one has spiked their curiosity.

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that Denzel Dumfries was available for just €25m in the first 15 days of July, due to a clause in his Inter contract. Sport explain that Dumfries has just changed agents, hiring Jorge Mendes. His close ties to Barcelona in part explain why the Blaugrana have been offered the chance to sign the Dutchman, who wreaked havoc against them in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barcelona yet to make a decision on Dumfries

The Blaugrana are yet to make a call on Dumfries, as they focus on signing Nico Williams and registering Joan Garcia. In theory, that release clause deadline would be an obstacle for Barcelona, but the reality is that Mendes believes his price would only be around that €25m figure anyway. Inter are looking to sell in order to fund a new project, and the 29-year-old has three years left on his contract.

If the numbers work, the deal does

Meanwhile MD explains that if there is room in Barcelona’s salary limit, then they would likely give the green light. At one stage the right-back spot was a priority, but with the form of Eric Garcia, and the lack of a differential option on the table, attentions were shifted elsewhere.

Iñaki Pena will most likely leave Spain. He has offers on the table, and is expected to make a decision soon. @Luis_F_Rojo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 3, 2025

Vanderson was heavily linked to Barcelona, but did not fit the profile of player they were going for, while the coaching staff felt Andrei Ratiu had some weaknesses defensively. Marc Pubill is another option, but he would require a €15m investment at least, and the club prefer to develop Hector Fort rather than sign a project. On the other hand, Dumfries would be a guarantee, and one tested at the top level.

The spectre of the big sale

In order to fit Dumfries into their salary limit though, Barcelona would likely need to make one or two major sales. Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez and more recently Marc Casado have been cited as potential candidates for that sale, but none have shown any desire to leave.