Barcelona losing hope over Nico Williams signing

Barcelona are no longer confident about their chances of signing Nico Williams for Athletic Club. Since the Basque winger expressed a desire to move to the Blaugrana, they have appeared confident that this summer the signing would go through.

This comes after a lengthy pursuit of Williams last summer, but in that case, it was Barcelona persuading him to leave Athletic. This time, Williams has actively pursued the move, and the Catalan giants were on course to pay his €58m release clause. However agent Felix Tainta has asked for guarantees that Barcelona can register Williams, something that has stalled the deal.

Barcelona losing faith in Williams signing

Barcelona have sought to assure Williams and Tainta they can get the deal done, and register him later in the summer, but Marca now say that they are not so sure that the deal will go through. Several days ago, there was optimism in the Catalan capital, but that has dissipated somewhat.

The Blaugrana remain over their salary limit, and must pay Athletic his €60m release clause, before registering Williams’ salary too. Both parties are seeking a solution, but so far, none have appeared on the horizon. There are voices from within Barcelona that believe that the move will collapse. Time is ticking down until Athletic return to preseason training on the ninth of July, and all parties want the matter resolved one way or another before that occurs.

Bayern Munich on the backburner

Meanwhile Bayern Munich have made a strong play for Williams’ services too, and amid the delays with Barcelona, came back with a reported €12m per annum salary offer for Williams, and a guarantee of paying the clause. Sport say that Williams has rejected talks with Bayern until negotiations with Barcelona are resolved, a move to Camp Nou being his priority.

Same alternatives for Bayern and Barcelona

Where the matter could get interesting is that Bayern and Barcelona both have the same alternatives to Williams. Luis Diaz is thought to be the next in the pecking order for both, but Liverpool’s reluctance to negotiate for the Colombian, who is priced at €80-85m makes a move tricky for either. The cut-price alternative is Marcus Rashford, and things could get interesting if Bayern move for him first.