Barcelona have made it club policy to pursue some of the best emerging teenage talents from around Europe and beyond since Director of Football Deco took power. The next in line looks to be Copenhagen forward Roony Bardghji, but another of Scandinavia’s emerging crop has also caught Deco’s eye.

The latest is that a deal has been agreed with Copenhagen for Bardghji to join Barcelona this summer, and he will then start preseason under Hansi Flick before a decision is made on his immediate future. He could either remain at the club and play with Barca Atletic, or go out on loan. This follows on from an attempt to sign Portuguese teenager Cardoso Varela. The next on the agenda, say Sport, is Mikkel Bro Hansen.

Mikkel Bro Hansen excited by Barcelona links

Bro Hansen, 16, has caught the eye for Bodo/Glimt in his first appearances with the senior side. Making his league debut in early May, Bro Hansen has scored six goals and given two assists in his three Norwegian Cup appearances for Bodo/Glimt. Asked about Barcelona’s interest by TV2 in Norway, Bro Hansen had the following to say.

“It’s incredible, but I know how to handle this pressure. I’m motivated by the fact that there are people who trust me and believe in my abilities.”

The Catalan daily say that a deal is not as close with Bodo/Glimt, but that were he to join, the plan would be for him to remain with Barca Atletic.

Who is Bro Hansen?

Making headlines early on in his career, Bro Hansen tends to play through the middle as a forward. He made his debut at 15, and was previously at Aarhus in his native Denmark before a switch to Bodo/Glimt. For Denmark’s under-16s, Bro Hansen has three goals in his eight appearances.

Amazing goal from the 15-year-old Mikkel Bro Hansen in Denmark's 4-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia today. A player #Ajax are seemingly pushing hard to sign once he turns 16.pic.twitter.com/U1quh5H70y — Danish Scout (@DanishScout_) November 14, 2024

The teenage sensation made the move to Bodo/Glimt in February, and has a contract until 2027. Already he stands at 188cm (6’2), despite his age. Previously, he has had trials with Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.