Barcelona’s pursuit of Nico Williams did not go down well last summer in Bilbao, and this summer’s approach has been received with even less good humour. Bayern Munich hope to profit from an increasingly tense situation.

After Williams made it clear he wanted to sign for Barcelona, the Blaugrana decided to pursue his signing again. However they were not counting on Williams’ agent, understandably, demanding guarantees that the 23-year-old would be registered, something that has thrown the deal into doubt. Barcelona have publicly declared an interest in Williams, and suggested they can pay the €58m release clause, but there is no certainty over whether they can register the Basque winger.

Bayern Munich improve contract offer

Amid this uncertainty, Bayern Munich, who were the first to move for Williams last month, have made a second contract offer to Williams. The Athletic Club winger is said to be prioritising a move to Barcelona, but Sky DE (via Sport) report that Bayern have made an offer to pay him €12m net per season. If Williams were to give the green light, they have promised to activate his release clause this week.

Tensions with Athletic Club

Meanwhile Athletic Club are reportedly not entirely content with Williams either. El Chiringuito add that the latest encounters between the two have been highly tense, and Williams’ camp have taken the moves made by Athletic as a personal attack. Clearly Los Leones are not happy with Barcelona, as expressed publicly, but it seems they might not be enamoured with Williams offering himself to the Blaugrana either.

💥 "Las últimas reuniones ATHLETIC-NICO WILLIAMS han sido MUY TENSAS". 😠 "El entorno del jugador se lo ha tomado como un ataque personal". ℹ️ Información de @nicorodrigz anoche en @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/34nnTtXAaY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 2, 2025

Could Barcelona pull the plug on a deal?

Amid those guarantees being requested by Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, was a clause allowing him to leave for free if Barcelona cannot register him. Barcelona have instead offered a clause that allows him to leave the club for the same money in that case, considering Tainta’s suggestion too much of a risk. They will not move off their stance.

Today at 1pm CET, Barcelona broke their all-time record for most shirts sold in a single day. @FCBRAC1 pic.twitter.com/DppFbKs872 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 2, 2025

Barcelona can pay the clause currently, but cannot guarantee his registration. Cadena Cope note that Barcelona are also beginning to tire of the transfer saga, and there are those within the club that would pull out of the deal if Williams does not accept the terms on offer.

Barcelona alternatives

Initially Barcelona had earmarked Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as their top target, but the Reds’ reluctance to negotiate has halted that move so far. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would be the ‘cheaper alternative’, although Barcelona would also have to negotiate with the Red Devils.