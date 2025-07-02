Real Betis confirm sale of rising star targeted by Aston Villa

Real Betis have announced that breakout star Jesus Rodriguez has left the club, after a deal with Como was agreed. The 19-year-old became a regular feature for Manuel Pellegrini in his debut season, and Betis have decided to cash in on their academy product.

Rodriguez was part of a major turnaround for Betis midway through this season, with the 19-year-old’s pace and direct running providing a breath of fresh air to their attack. In particular, performances against Real Madrid and in the Conference League showed his ability, despite losing his spot to Ez Abde in the final month of the season.

Como and Real Betis reach agreement

Betis had renewed Rodriguez’s contract, and included a €50m release clause. Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all sent scouts to watch Rodriguez on the left wing, but it was Aston Villa who opened talks for Rodriguez, with Betis demanding a €35m deal.

Yet it is free-spending Como in Serie A who have got the deal done with Betis. After attempts to sign Yeremay Hernandez from Deportivo La Coruna reached a dead end, Como decided to move for Rodriguez though, and Betis announced the deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Jesus Rodriguez signs five-year deal

The 19-year-old winger has signed a five-year deal with Como until 2030. The agreement is believed to be worth in the region of €23m, with a further €6m available in variables, as per Matteo Moretto. Betis also retain a 15% sell-on fee, as Rodriguez follows in the footsteps of former academy teammate Assane Diao.

Betis response to sale

Meanwhile Betis are in the process of tying up a deal for Atletico Madrid playmaker Rodrigo Riquelme, which would cost them less than half of a the deal for Rodriguez. The rest of the money may well be put towards a deal for Antony, for whom negotiations with Manchester United continue.